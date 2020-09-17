3 arrested and 80 Fixed Charge Notices issued in Carlow

Three people have been arrested and 80 drivers in Carlow have been caught for road offences during Operation Impact on Thursday.

Two drug drivers were arrested after failing the roadside test for cocaine and 80 Fixed Charge Notices were issued by Gardai.

One disqualified driver was also arrested and brought to court after he was spotted with no safety belt on and turned away from the checkpoint. His car has been seized because he didn’t have insurance either.

Checkpoints were set up in various locations around Carlow, Tullow, Bagnalstown and across the county following the succesful rollout of Operation Impact in Kilkenny last week.