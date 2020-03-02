31 on trolleys at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny

St Luke’s is one of the busiest hospitals in the country today with 31 patients waiting on a bed.

That’s according to the daily trolley watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation.

A statement on behalf of the hospital say despite flu season slowing, there are still a high number of patients presenting to the Emergency Department with flu and more complex respiratory illnesses.

They are asking people to only present at the hospitals emergency department if you require urgent care in an effort to keep the services for the patients that need them most.

It also says the hospital is working closely with the GEMS Service Improvement team and with community partners to discharge patients as soon as possible where appropriate.