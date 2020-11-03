Covid-19 latest: 322 new cases; at least 9 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There has been five more Covid-19 deaths, while 322 new cases have been confirmed.

Eight of those are in Kilkenny where the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now down to 134.

There are less than 5 new cases in Carlow in the past 24 hours with the infection rate for the past fortnight now 253 per 100,000.

The National 14 day incididence rate is now 228 per 100 thousand, down from 248 per 100 tousand on Monday.

Today’s death toll brings the total number of lives lost to Covid-19 in Ireland to 1,922.

Of today cases 96 are in Dublin, 35 are in Meath, 23 are in Cork, 17 are in Louth, 16 are in Waterford and the remaining 135 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm Tuesday 296 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU with 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.