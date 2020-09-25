Covid-19 latest: 326 new cases as Waterford city & county could face different restriction levels

Waterford city could be put on different Covid-19 restrictions to the rest of the county under new plans being considered by the health authorities.

NPHET is examining whether you could move Waterford, Cork, Limerick and Galway cities up a level on the COVID restriction list without doing the same for the entire county, because the spread of the virus continues to rise in urban areas.

Carlow and Kilkenny are due to remain on Level 2 for the foreseeable future after the Health Minister said no further changes were imminent.

There’s been a further 326 cases of Covid-19 confirmed today but there’s been no more than five locally in Carlow or Kilkenny.

21 counties in total are affected by Friday’s numbers with 152 in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 22 in Donegal, 21 in Galway

The Acting Chief Medical Officer says there’s “every chance” more counties might have to move to Level 3 restrictions.

But the Taoiseach says moving other counties to Level 3 restrictions can be avoided if people reduce their social contacts.

Micheál Martin has given a warning to people in Waterford, Cork, Limerick and Galway to try to limit their contact with other people.