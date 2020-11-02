Covid-19 latest: 33 new cases in Carlow & Kilkenny with 767 confirmed nationally

33 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed locally with 767 cases reported nationally along with two more coronavirus-related deaths.

15 new cases in Carlow mean the county’s 14-day incidence rate is now 276 per 100,000 population.

Kilkenny had 18 new positive test results to make the infection rate 142 per 100,000 for the past fortnight.

321 of the new cases are in Dublin, 84 are in Cork, 47 are in Meath, 34 in Limerick and 24 in Roscommon.

The national 14-day incidence rate of the virus per 100,000 people is now 248.

322 people are being treated in hospital – 44 of them in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, says a reduction in the prevalence of the virus is welcome