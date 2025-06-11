3,626 families locally are eligible for the Back-to-School clothing & footwear allowance.

The application window is open from today until the 30th of September for the funding which aims to help cover the costs facing many for the next term.

Leas Cheann Comhairle and Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness has told KCLR News that 1,720 in Kilkenny and 1,906 in Carlow are entitled to the assistance.

The rate of payment is €160 for children aged between four and eleven years and €285 for those aged 12 years and over in second level education.

The majority of payments will automatically paid with no application required during the week of the 14th of July.

People with questions on the scheme can contact the dedicated phone lines 071-9193318 and 0818-11-11-13 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday, or you can email [email protected]

Further information on the eligibility criteria for the Back–to–School Clothing and Footwear Allowance is available at gov.ie/bscfa.