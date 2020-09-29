Covid-19 latest: 363 new cases but Carlow & Kilkenny numbers remain low

The numbers of new local cases of Covid-19 remain low but 363 new cases have been confirmed nationally.

The Department of Health has also reported one more coronavirus-related death in the past 24 hours.

There have been no more than four new cases, if any, in Carlow or Kilkenny.

23 counties are affected by the latest figures with 154 cases in Dublin, 40 in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 16 in Wexford, 15 in Roscommon, and 14 in Galway and Monaghan.

The death toll from the virus is 1,803, while there has been 35,740 confirmed cases.