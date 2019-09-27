38 people suspected of buying sex, including in Kilkenny Carlow Garda Division

Gardai spoke to 38 people suspected of buying sex from someone involved in prostitution last week.

They were stopped following intelligence led operations across nine Garda divisions including Kilkenny Carlow.

A number of files are now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, to see if any criminal prosecution should be initiated.

Ruhama, a group which supports women affected by prostitution and sex trafficking, says it’s great to see Gardai increasing their actions to target sex buyers.