4 arrested still being questioned over burglary at Kilkenny farmyard

Four men remain in Garda custody in Kilkenny and Thomastown after a burglary at a farm in Johnswell on Tuesday night.

One man was arrested at the scene after being caught and held by the farmer and his son until the Gardaí arrived.

Two more were arrested after they fled and were pursued with the help of a Garda helicopter.

These three are still in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station where they are being interviewed about this incident and a number of similar burglaries around the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

Another man is being questioned in Thomastown Garda station after being arrested during follow-up searches yesterday.

One other man is believed to have escaped but investigations are continuing to identify this suspect.