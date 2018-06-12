4 local schools selected to pilot new ‘Creative Schools’ scheme

Four local schools have been chosen to pilot a new Creative Schools scheme.

Mayo National School in Crettyard and St Patrick’s National School in Borris as well as Gaelscoil Osraí in Kilkenny and St. Brigid’s National School in Kells are among 400 picked from all over the country.

From September, the programme will help the four schools to fully embrace the arts and creativity, ensuring a positive experience and strong outcomes for their students.

Gaelscoil Osraí Principal Sean O HArgáin says arts have always been a big part of his schools programme, but this will help build on that even more.

It’s understood the scheme will be supported with a 2-thousand Euro bursary for the schools selected.