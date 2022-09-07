40 participants in Storehouse to Smithwick’s cycle to leave Dublin for Kilkenny via Carlow

33 cyclists will leave Dublin this (Wednesday, 7th Sept) morning heading for Kilkenny.

The crew from Diageo, with seven helpers, will depart St James’ Gate at 9:30am, taking a 130km route through parts of Wicklow, Kildare and Carlow before arriving at the Smithwick’s Experience in our city at about 3:30pm.

Plan is to highlight the reopening of the popular local tourist attraction while also raising money for Ireland for Ukraine – you can donate in person at their destination point or online via the event gofundme page.

Guinness Global Head of Quality, Steve Gilsenan, has been based locally for about two decades – he’s been telling KCLR News’ Edwina Grace where the idea of a cycle came from:

You can hear how the group gets on by tuning into Sue Nunn on The Way It Is after 4pm this afternoon.