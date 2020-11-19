Covid-19 latest: 429 new cases, 18 in Carlow & Kilkenny, with 4 more deaths

Officials at the Department of Health have confirmed 18 more cases of Covid-19 in Carlow and Kilkenny and 429 nationally.

Four more patients are known to have died.

There are 9 new positive test results in Kilkenny and the 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 115 per 100,000 just below the national average of 116.5.

Nine more cases have also been confirmed in Carlow which sees the 14-day infection rate rising to 91 per 100,000 from 86 on Wednesday and 83 on Tuesday.

There were 173 cases in Dublin, 44 in Cork, 26 in Donegal, 22 in Louth, 21 in Kildare, with the remaining 143 cases spread across all other counties.

The HSE has warned that the recent positive Covid 19 trends have stalled.

It says outbreaks in households are the main factor – there have been almost a thousand in the last week alone.

The reproduction rate of the virus has risen slightly and is now estimated at between 0.7 and 0.9.