Covid-19 latest: 47 deaths, 631 cases, 15 in Carlow & Kilkenny

47 more Covid-19 deaths have been reported with the case numbers back up to 631 – 15 local to Carlow and Kilkenny.

Carlow’s reporting 8 new cases and the 14 day incidence rate is steady on 149 per 100,000 but that makes in the 10th highest rate in the country.

Kilkenny has reported 7 new cases but the infection rate of 54 per 100,000, while up 2 on Tuesday’s figures, remains the best in the country.

The national average has also risen slightly to 163 per 100,000 population.