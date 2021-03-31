49 Covid-19 outbreaks in schools in past week

The number of Covid-19 outbreaks in schools more than doubled in the past week.

49 have been reported over the past seven days, compared to 22 during the previous week.

The outbreaks accounted for 110 cases, with nine of those requiring hospital treatment.

Meanwhile there was a slight increase in the number outbreaks in creches from 16 to 19 last week.

Outbreaks among families in private houses also rose from 254 to 270.