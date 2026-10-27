Close to €70,000 in funding has been awarded for Tidy Towns groups across Carlow and Kilkenny for their 2027 campaigns.

There’s €39,000 for 28 eligible Kilkenny groups with 21 in Carlow to share €29,000.

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Minister Dara Calleary says; “I recognise the vital role of our 30,000 plus TidyTowns volunteers who work extremely hard year-round to ensure our communities are vibrant, sustainable places to live, work and raise our families. The passion and dedication of these volunteers is the embodiment of everything that is good in our communities.

He adds; “Investment in our communities reaps long-term rewards for all, as showcased by the 936 groups who entered this year’s SuperValu TidyTowns Competition.”

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Details on applying for the grants can be found at tidytowns.ie

Carlow

Town Grant Population Category Ardattin €1,000 A (up to 200) Bagenalstown €2,000 D (2,501 to 5,000) Ballinabranna €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Ballon €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Ballymurphy €1,000 A (up to 200) Borris €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Carlow €4,000 H (25,001 and over) Clonegal €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Clonmore €1,000 A (up to 200) Fenagh €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Hacketstown €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Kildavin €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Leighlinbridge €2,000 C (1,001 to 2,500) Myshall €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Old Leighlin €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Rathanna €1,000 A (up to 200) Rathvilly €2,000 C (1,001 to 2,500) St Mullins €1,000 A (up to 200) Tinryland €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Tullow €3,000 E (5,001 to 10,000) Tynock €1,000 B (201 to 1,000)

Kilkenny

Town Grant Population Category Ballyragget €2,000 C (1,001 to 2,500) Bennettsbridge €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Callan €2,000 D (2,501 to 5,000) Castlecomer €2,000 C (1,001 to 2,500) Clogh €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Coan €1,000 A (up to 200) Dungarvan €1,000 A (up to 200) Dunnamaggin €1,000 A (up to 200) Freshford €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Gathabawn €1,000 A (up to 200) Glenmore €1,000 A (up to 200) Gowran €2,000 C (1,001 to 2,500) Graiguenamanagh €2,000 C (1,001 to 2,500) Inistioge €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Johnstown €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Kells €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Kilkenny City €4,000 H (25,001 and over) Kilmoganny €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Listerlin €1,000 A (up to 200) Moneenroe €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Mooncoin €2,000 C (1,001 to 2,500) Owning €1,000 A (up to 200) Paulstown €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Piltown €2,000 C (1,001 to 2,500) Stoneyford Ennisnag €1,000 B (201 to 1,000) Thomastown €2,000 C (1,001 to 2,500) Tullahought €1,000 A (up to 200) Windgap €1,000 A (up to 200)

It comes after both counties fared well at the Tidy Towns Awards last week. You’ll find the full results for the country here.