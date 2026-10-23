Kilkenny City, Inistioge, Tullahought and Leighlinbridge have received Gold Medals at this year’s Tidy Towns Awards ceremony.

The ceremony, which took place at Croke Park today, saw The Keep Kilkenny Beautiful group (which also placed third overall in County Kilkenny) recognised for their work in maintaining the city’s excellent presentation.

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Fabian Gaspari, the group’s Deputy Chair, said the award reflects the commitment demonstrated by the team from one end of the year to the other.

“The tireless work of our volunteers is absolutely fantastic,” he told KCLR News.

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“They consistently get out and do that work out of the goodness of their hearts every Saturday and every Tuesday and Wednesday during the summer to keep the city looking so well. It’s a wonderful recognition and we’re just thrilled.”

Leighlinbridge tasted double success, winning both Gold as Carlow’s Tidiest Town or Village and the South East Region Award, sponsored by the Department of Rural & Community Development & The Gaeltacht.

“That puts our little village right up there among the very best in Ireland,” read a congratulatory message on the Leighlinbridge Improvement Group’s Facebook page.

“To our wonderful volunteers, past and present, who give so generously of their time; to our local residents who take pride in their homes and surroundings; to our businesses, schools, community organisations and everyone who supports our efforts in so many different ways — THANK YOU!

“A special word of appreciation to those volunteers who work quietly behind the scenes, week after week, often without recognition. And there’s a few who warrant a special mention including Mary & John Meaney, and Mary Lawlor…and our three TUS/DSP workers who have made a massive difference to our work efforts this year. Your contribution makes an enormous difference.”

In addition to picking up a Gold Medal and finishing second overall in Kilkenny, Tullahought was awarded the South East prize in the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan/Local Authority Pollinator Award.

Inistioge was named as Kilkenny’s Tidiest Town while Dunamaggin received the Endeavour Award.

Ballon (which also won a Brozne Medal) and Bagenalstown placed second and third in Carlow behind Leighlinbridge in the county rankings while Carlow Town and Tynock were awarded Bronze and Endeavour Awards respectively.

Meanwhile, Ballinahown in County Westmeath was named Ireland’s Tidiest Town and Overall Winner of Ireland’s Tidiest Village.

A total of 936 towns competed for this year’s awards, demonstrating the continuing huge national interest in the SuperValu-sponsored competition which has been running since 1958.

“This is a wonderful achievement and a special moment of immense pride for Ballinahown and indeed the wider county of Westmeath,” said Minister Dara Calleary (FF).

“This is even more impressive given the fantastic results the village has achieved over the last three years with a population of just 160 people. This dedication is at the core of what the competition is all about.”

The Minister continued: “I want to congratulate all the winners today. The standard of competition was exceptionally high this year in all categories, with a record 936 entries received overall from 1,000 active groups nationwide.

“In particular, I recognise the vital role of TidyTowns volunteers across the country who are working so hard all year round to ensure our communities are vibrant, sustainable places to live, work and visit. The passion and dedication of these volunteers is the embodiment of everything that is good in our communities.”

The other main category winners were:

Abbeyleix (Co Laois): Tidiest Small Town

Buncrana (Co Donegal): Tidiest Large Town and

Tralee (Co Kerry): Tidiest Large Urban Centre