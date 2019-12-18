5 arrested following Carlow burglary

5 men are being questioned locally after being arrested in connection with a burglary in Carlow last night.

They were detained following a break-in at The Willows on the Hacketstown Road in an operation involving the national organised crime bureau.

Crime Prevention officer Peter McConnon says its a significant development as the men are understood to be part of an organised crime gang operating out of South Dublin.

The men are being questioned at Garda stations across the local Division.