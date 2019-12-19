5 arrested in Carlow on Tuesday night are due in court today

5 people arrested in Carlow on Tuesday night are due in court today.

The 4 men and one juvenile have been charged to appear at Carlow District Court this morning.

Gardaí arrested them on suspicion of burglary after intercepting a car with false plates on the Black Bog road in Carlow on Tuesday night

A high powered car was seized and property believed to be the proceeds of a burglary which was committed a short time earlier was also recovered.