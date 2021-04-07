Covid-19 latest: 5 deaths, 423 cases, up to 8 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There have been five more Covid-related deaths and 423 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the Republic with up to eight of those local to Carlow and Kilkenny.

Less than five new cases have been found in each of the two local counties which are still in the top four in the country by infection rates.

Kilkenny’s 14-day incidence rate has risen slightly to 34 per 100,000 with only Sligo and Kerry faring better.

Carlow’s remains steady on 42 per 100,000 with the national average now at 151.

There are 232 Covid patients in hospital – the lowest since before Christmas – and 56 in intensive care.