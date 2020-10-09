Covid-19 latest: 5 more deaths & 617 new cases including in Carlow & Kilkenny

A further five deaths from Covid-19 and 617 new cases have been confirmed.

There have been new cases in Carlow and Kilkenny as every county in the Republic has reported positive test results in the past 24 hours.

123 are in Dublin, 107 in Cork, 42 in Meath, 36 in Kerry and 35 in Galway – and three quarters are among under 45s.

The Chief Medical Officer says the trends are “continuing to deteriorate”.

Dr Tony Holohan has raised concerns over the fact 32 people have been admitted to hospital with the disease in the last 24 hours and 8 to intensive care.

DCU professor Anthony Staines is also worried about the pressure the health service will come under.