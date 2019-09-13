50 new jobs announced for Kilkenny

A range of new roles are up for grabs following the announcement of 50 jobs for Kilkenny yesterday.

AB Agri revealed it’s creating the positions at a new technology centre for its ag-tech division Intellync.

The aim of the new hub is to develop new technology solutions to improve farm performance & drive continuous improvement across agricultural supply chains.

Managing Director of Intellync, Josh Hoopes, says software development, data analysis & artificial intelligence are among some of the job roles that will be created.