Covid-19 latest: 53 new cases reported – none in Carlow or Kilkenny

No local cases of Covid-19 have been reported by NPHET in the last 24 hours.

53 new cases have been confirmed in the Republic by public health officials but no further deaths.

25 of the new cases are in Dublin, 11 in Limerick and the remaining 17 are spread across 10 other counties, including Kildare, Laois and Tipperary.

The total number of cases now stands at 28,811 and the death toll remains at 1,777.