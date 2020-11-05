Covid-19 latest: 591 new cases, 19 in Carlow & Kilkenny, 3 more deaths

591 more people in the Republic have tested positive for Covid-19 and three more patients have died.

There are 19 new cases in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Carlow’s 14-day incidence rate has come down from 246 to 218 per 100,000 population, after seven more positive test results, but it’s still the eight worst in the country.

Kilkenny reported 12 new cases in the past 24-hours but the 14-day infection rate is down two to 134 – only five countries are doing better.

The national 14-day incidence rate is down to 202 per 100,000 and officials at the Department of Health say Ireland is one of just two EU states to succeed in reducing infection rates, as the rest of Europe faces a “second surge”.

They believe that every ten people infected with the virus are now only passing it on to between seven and nine others.

302 patients are in hospital, 38 of them are being treated in intensive care.