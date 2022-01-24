€5.5m for 50 walking & cycling projects in Carlow & Kilkenny

Walking and cycling in Carlow and Kilkenny’s set for a boost with more than €5m worth of funding announced.

There’s €3m allocated for 26 projects across Kilkenny and €2.5m for 24 in Carlow.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has confirmed a €289million kitty from the National Transport Authority for 1,200 walking and cycling schemes across the country.

Included in both counties are the Active Travel Offices’ staff costs, light segregation cycle schemes, footpaths in various areas, safe routes to schools, and transport studies or mobility plans for Kilkenny City and Carlow Town.

Added to those are the progression of schemes including the one-way system on Callan’s Bridge Street, Kilkenny City’s demarcation and gateways, Vicar Street improvement as well as studies regarding the Watergate Urban Park and the Muniebheag Railway Crossings.

Walking and cycling tracks in Carlow along the River Burren, on the Dublin Road, Tullow Road, and in Tullow town are listed.

So too are bridge improvement works for Greensbridge, Goresbridge, and the George Semple Bridge which links Tinnahinch and Graignamanagh.

The overall aim is to make urban centres more attractive places to live, work and visit.

The projects are also good for public health and the environment as well as promoting the most economic and efficient transport system.

Approved schemes for Carlow County Council:

River Burren Walking & Cycle Track

Hanover to Tyndall Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme

Green Lane/Railway Road Junction Improvement Scheme

Tullow Road Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme, Carlow

Dublin Road Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme, Carlow

Staplestown Rd/Pollerton Rd Permeability Link, Carlow

River Barrow Walk Permeability Link, Carlow

Tullow Town Orbital Walking & Cycling Scheme

New Footpath Schemes – Grange, Kildavin, Borris

Transport Studies / Mobility Plans – including Carlow Town

Muinebheag Railway Crossings Study

Light Segregation Cycle Schemes

Low Cost Junction Tightening/Pedestrian Crossing Schemes

Low-Cost Permeability Measures

Safe Routes to Schools Programme – Support Infrastructure

George Semple Bridge, Tinnahinch

Mountain View Link, Hackettstown

Rathoe Road, Tullow

Fenagh Rd, Borris

Springfield Park to Green Road Walking & Cycle Track

Royal Oak Road, Bagnalstown

Church Street, Graiguecullen

Ashgrove, Carlow

Cycle Parking

Carlow County Council Active Travel Office – Staff Costs

Approved schemes for Kilkenny County Council:

City Centre Traffic Management Plan

Cootes Lane to Ring Road

Public Lighting Improvements along footpaths, walkways and cycleways

Laneway & Street Network to West of City Centre

Safe School Zones

City Demarcation & Gateways

Greensbridge Upgrade

Ring Road Cycle Facility Upgrade

Ancillary Cycling Facilities

Bridge Street Callan, One Way System

Flaggy Lane Callan footpath and cycleway

Footpath development (various locations)

Safe to Schools Programme – Support Infrastructure

Low Cost Junction Tightening/Pedestrian Crossing Schemes in Kilkenny City

Light Segregation Cycle Schemes

Low-Cost Permeability Measures in Kilkenny City

North Western Environs Cycle Routes Improvements

North Eastern Environs Cycle Routes Improvements

Southern Environ Cycle Routes Improvements

Kilkenny City Inner Orbital Route and Pedestrian Improvement Scheme

Vicar Street Improvement Study

Watergate Urban Park Study

George Semple Bridge Improvement Works Study

Goresbridge – Bridge Improvement Works Study

Kilkenny County Council Active Travel Office – Staff Costs