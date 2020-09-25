€6,000 worth of drugs seized in Carlow raids

Nearly €6,000 worth of drugs has been seized in raids in Carlow.

Cocaine with an estimated street value of up to €3,500 and a quantity of cannabis were seized along with other drug paraphernalia during a search under warrent on Thursday.

The suspect was arrested and court proceedings have commenced.

Another search on Wednesday found up to €1,800 worth of cannabis and €600 worth of amphetamine, along with some cash and other paraphernalia consistant with the sale and supply of drugs.