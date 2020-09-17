Seven countries added to travel ‘geenlist’

Just seven countries have made the updated travel greenlist.

The existing list is in effect until midnight Sunday but from Monday people able to travel to Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland without restrictions on their movement for two weeks when they come back.

However some of those countries have their own local rules and restrictions for people arriving.

All the countries on the list have a 14 day incidence rate of less than 25 per 100,000.