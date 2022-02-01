Carlow man sentenced to eight years in jail for Donegal rifle rampage

A Carlow man has been handed an eight-year jail term after a drink and drug-fuelled shooting rampage in Donegal.

25-year-old Stephen Dowling of Burrin Road, Carlow had previously pleaded guilty to five charges of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property, one charge of possession of an offensive weapon – a hunting knife; and five charges of criminal damage.

He’s been sentenced to eight years in jail for the incident in February 2020 which was described as being like something from the ‘Wild West’.

Witnesses said in court that it was a miracle no one was injured or killed.