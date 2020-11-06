Covid-19 latest: 8 more deaths and 499 new cases but 10 or less in Carlow & Kilkenny

Another eight people have died with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, and there are 499 new cases, with 10 or less in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Six new cases are being reported in Kilkenny with less than five in Carlow.

175 of the infections are in Dublin, with 72 in Cork and 29 in Limerick, with the others spread across 21 different counties.

292 people are in hospital with the virus, which is 10 fewer than yesterday.

37 of the patients are intensive care.