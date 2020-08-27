Covid-19 latest: 93 new cases, Carlow among 17 counties listed

There are another 93 cases of Covid-19 in the Republic with Carlow among the counties where people have tested positive.

Kilkenny has not had any new cases in the past 24 hours but Carlow is among 17 counties named: 34 of the new cases are Dublin, 7 are in Kildare.

The Reproduction-number is now between 1 and 1.2 and no new deaths are being reported.

Professor Philip Nolan, from NPHET, says it’s an improvement on recent weeks, but there are other worrying trends.