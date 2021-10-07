97% of nurses & midwives surveyed in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country say Covid-19 has impacted their profession negatively

A new survey highlights the mental impact that the pandemic has had on nurses.

The Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO) carried out a survey of its members in Carlow, Kilkenny and right across the country between April and July of this year.

Over 1,900 nurses and midwives responded and 97% of them said the impact on their profession has been negative.

Over 90% said they at least sometimes felt mentally exhausted at work and after work.

Most respondents reported trouble sleeping and high levels of stress and worry.

68% said they had considered leaving the profession, with 25% likely or very likely to leave within the next 12 months.