A blue light parade has kicked off in Kilkenny City as part of National Services Day

A blue light parade has kicked off in Kilkenny City to celebrate front-line services.

It’s the first time that an event will take place in the city as part of National Services Day.

Dozens of emergency and essential vehicles will pass the Newpark Hotel, McDonagh Junction, John Street, Rose Inn Street and then onto the Castle Parade where they will then enter the grounds of Kilkenny Castle for a static display until 6 pm.

Speaking with KCLR, Community first responder in Carlow, Caroline Daran says you can learn a lot from the day.

She says: “So we would kind of encourage everybody for for our Carlow town CEFR. We will be there doing CPR demonstrations and how to use an AED and we’d be there all day. So you will get to see other amazing things. The morag’s are coming in from the armed forces. We have the Irish prison services, the fire brigade, so it’s going to be a great day.”