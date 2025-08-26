A community is rallying around a Carlow couple who lost their home in a house fire last Thursday.

Mike and Eileen Gough from Ballyhide in Killeshin watched everything they own go up in flames on Thursday night last after they sat down in their living room having lit their stove.

Despite the best efforts of fire personnel the flames had engulfed the property leaving the family with nothing.

It comes as Carlow Fire Service held a coffee morning to highlight the importance of safety in the home after figures showed there were 25 house-related fire deaths across the country last year

Leah Ryan who is a family friend told Brian Redmond on The KCLR what happened.

If you would like to donate you co do so here.