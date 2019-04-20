A day for the ice cream across Carlow and Kilkenny as temperatures set to soar

It seems today could be a day for the ice cream with the mercury set to hit around 22 degrees locally.

Alan O’Reilly of CarlowWeather.com says this region should see the nicest of today’s weather.

He says it’s ideal for the long weekend:

“The South East should enjoy the best of the weather.

“We could hit 22 degrees in Carlow and Kilkenny – maybe even 23 in some parts.

“So a nice, calm, bright, warm day. There’s not much more you could ask for for a Bank Holiday Weekend really.”