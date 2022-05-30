“A fantastic opportunity for Graiguenamanagh” – Councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere on funding increase for flood works

Graiguenamanagh could be a little closer to seeing its flooding issue resolved but the cost of that appears to have doubled.

The outgoing CEO of Kilkenny County Council, Colette Byrne, has told the community that works are underway to find a solution to the town’s flooding issue by the end of this year.

Just under €10,000,000 had been pledged to the relief program but Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says that’s increased.

“In reality, given where we are at now, it’s likely that the cost of these works, including all the public realm works will be very close to €20,000,000,” said Councillor Cleere.

“So it’s going to be a fantastic opportunity for Graiguenamanagh, for its residents for its business, brilliant for tourism, but also in terms of what we can do in terms of the public realm part in particular”.

“There’s a load of different projects that we may be able to tie into this and there are many projects that have been in Graiguenamanagh recently, but there’s a fantastic opportunity here, things like the bridge, etc, it’s very exciting times for Graiguenamanagh and a €20,000,000 investment any day of the week is not bad news” he added.