A sports club in South Kilkenny are greiving the loss of one of its leaders.

Kilmacow GAA club today posted on social media It is with unbearable sadness that we must share the terrible news that our beloved teammate, club member and friend Luke Harney has passed away in hospital during the night.

Luke played hurling with Kilkenny at Minor, U21 and Intermediate level.

He was taken ill during a training session on Friday night and was brought to University Hospital Waterford where he died today.

He will be sadly missed by his fiancee Natasha and daughters Holly and Sofia, parents Paul and Jacinta and brothers Gerry, Shane and Jake.

He will be laid to rest after 2pm requiem mass on Thursday in St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow.