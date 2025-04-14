A learner driver from Kilkenny is set to appear in court after being involved in a series of serious driving offences.

The motorist was caught driving unaccompanied, failed to stop after a collision, and was slow to pull over when signalled by Gardaí.

Gardaí say the combination of these offences left them with no choice but to seize the vehicle. The driver will now face legal proceedings before a judge.

Authorities are reminding all learner drivers of the importance of following licence conditions and road safety rules.