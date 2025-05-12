Philip Brennan has been recognised for his exceptional dedication to the counselling and psychotherapy profession, receiving the Southeast Regional Award from the Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP).

The honour was presented at the IACP’s 10th Annual Conference, where Mr. Brennan was celebrated for his nearly three decades of service and leadership within the profession.

The IACP Regional Awards honour accredited members who have made a significant impact in their local communities and regions. Mr Brennan, a long-standing IACP member for 29 years, has actively contributed to the organisation through his voluntary work with the Southeast Regional Committee, as well as his involvement in several national-level initiatives.

Since qualifying at the Tivoli Institute, Mr. Brennan has worked in private practice across Kilkenny, Carlow, Wexford, and Tipperary. His professional journey has included key roles on the IACP’s Supervision, Professional Practice, and Supervisors Forum Organising committees. He has played a pivotal part in shaping volunteer strategies and course accreditation processes within the organisation.

IACP CEO Lisa Molloy praised Philip Brennan’s contributions, stating:

“I would like to congratulate our Southeast Dublin Regional Award recipient Philip Brennan, who has volunteered tirelessly for many years to further the counselling/psychotherapy profession both regionally and nationally. He has given so generously of his time on the Southeast Regional Committee and is a key member of various IACP committees.”

In accepting the award, Mr Brennan expressed gratitude and humility: