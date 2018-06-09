'A League of Their Own' stars to provide half-time entertainment in Nowlan Park, Kilkenny this evening
Those of you who’ll be in Nowlan Park for this evening’s Leinster round robin game will be treated to an extra special half-time entertainment.

Former Liverpool player, Jamie Redknapp, former England cricketer, Freddie Flintoff and comedian Rob Beckett are all panellists on the Sky show, A League of Their Own.

And tonight – for their first time ever filming part of the show in Ireland – they’ll be taking part in a hurling penalty shoot-out in Nowlan Park.

Speaking to KCLR’s Saturday Show today, Sharon McHugh from Sky says Kilkenny DJ Carey’s been preparing them.

