A man’s been killed in a road crash in Co Kilkenny

One person’s died following a road crash in Co Kilkenny in the early hours of this morning.

The man, who’s aged in his mid to late thirties was killed in the single vehicle incident which happened at Carn Lane, Dunbell.

It’s understood his 2022 registration Hilux van hit a wall at about 2:50am.

His body’s been taken to St Luke’s Hospital and a post-mortem’s due to take place.

The road is closed pending technical examination but it’s understood there will be no major impact on traffic.

Gardaí at Thomastown are keen to hear from anybody with information, in particular those with dashcam footage.