If you’re a dog lover, clear a space on your bookshelf—because Ivan’s Travels Through Dog-Friendly Ireland is the charming new release that has pups and people across the country perking up their ears.

Written by author and dog enthusiast Tony Walsh, the book follows Ivan, a rescued border collie, on an unforgettable journey across all 32 counties of Ireland. Along the way, readers are treated to a treasure trove of pet-friendly pubs, cafes, walking trails, and overnight stays, alongside heartwarming tales from Ivan’s travels.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than just a guidebook, Ivan’s Travels is a love letter to Ireland’s growing dog-friendly culture—and a nudge for more businesses and communities to roll out the welcome mat for four-legged visitors.

Speaking about the experience, Tony said:

“Kilkenny was heaven for Ivan. From riverside walks to dog-welcoming spots in the heart of the city, we truly loved it.”

The book will be available shortly in all good book stores.

Whether you’re planning a tail-wagging road trip or just love a feel-good story, Ivan’s Travels Through Dog-Friendly Ireland deserves a place on your reading list.