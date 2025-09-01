Education in Castlecomer has changed as of this morning as Scoil Iosagain opened their doors for the first time in the North Kilkenny town.

It was formed from the amalgamation of Castlecomer Boys School and the Girls Presentation Primary. The groundwork for the move was laid in the preceding years, but it all took flight this year to be ready for September and the two boards of management came together and formed and the amalgamation then was monitored and looked after by manager Mary McCarthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aileen Lynch is the school principal and she spoke on The KCLR Daily along with students Judith and Michael.