A public meeting on health reform is happening in Kilkenny later

“To have everyone coming together is vitally important” so says one of the speakers ahead of this evening’s health reform meeting in Kilkenny.

The public gathering will feature a panel of people who are on the front line fighting for healthcare – it takes place at the Club House Hotel from 7pm.

Lack of mental health services, lack of early intervention and access to drugs are among the issues up for discussion.

Local mother & campaigner Linda Comerford of ‘Still Waiting Ireland’ & ‘Enough is Enough’ is among those due to address the attendees.

She’s been telling KCLR News that she would love to see as many people as possible attend this evenings event.