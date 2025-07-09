Tánaiste Simon Harris has hailed Mary Hilda Cavanagh as “a steadfast, strong voice for Kilkenny” following her recent visit to Government Buildings.

The newly elected Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council was warmly welcomed by the Fine Gael leader, who described the meeting as an honour and expressed his eagerness to work with her in the months ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mary Hilda Cavanagh holds the distinction of being the longest-serving female councillor in the country, marking 50 plus years of service in local politics. She is currently serving her fourth term as Cathaoirleach — but notably, this is the first time she has been invited to Government Buildings by her party leader.

Speaking to KCLR News, Mary Hilda described the meeting as productive, emphasising the importance of direct communication:

“You can’t beat communication, and you can be the hurdler on the ditch for many years as you want, but the main thing for me is to be able to meet people and communicate to them what your needs and what your wants are and get listen to what you also need action then at the end of the day.” “We will all be following up what we asked yesterday and I expect some action to be taken within the year.” she said.

Her continued leadership and advocacy are being recognised at the highest levels, with many applauding her commitment to the people of Kilkenny.