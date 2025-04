A second crash in 24 hours has occurred on the N25, causing a road closure.

The road is currently shut from the Luffany Roundabout to the Glenmore Roundabout as emergency services respond to the incident.

Diversions are in place, and the closure is expected to remain for some time.

At this stage, it’s unclear if anyone has been injured in the collision. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and follow the diversion routes.