Abortion Referendum 2018: Live updates from the Carlow/Kilkenny Count Centre

Updated 13:20

The final tallies have shown Carlow and Kilkenny have voted Yes to repeal the 8th amendment of our constitution.

The Returning Officer for the constituency has told KCLR News that she expects to be making the official announcement shortly after 2 o’clock.

The count has been taking place since 9 o’clock this morning in Cillín Hill, Kilkenny.

The final tallies have been announced.

Listen as Seán Ó hArgáin from the Yes side made the announcement shortly before 12 o’clock today:

In Carlow there were a total of 10,311 votes and of those, 3,812 voted No and 6,499 voted Yes. That’s a margin of 63% to 37%.

In Kilkenny, of the 27,422 votes tallied, 17,283 voted Yes, and 10,139 voted No – a margin of 63% to 37%.

However, those conducting the tally for the Yes side stated that the figures would have been more complete if the cooperation from the No side for the final tally had been better.

On a side note, there were also three miraculous medals found in box number 46 in Tinryland, Co Carlow.

___________________________________________________________

Meanwhile, some polling stations across the constituency reported a voter turnout below what was initially expected yesterday.

Early in the day there had been predictions from many of the polling stations that the highs of the 2015 Marriage Equality Referendum would be replicated but that doesn’t seem to have happened.

In Kilkenny, the turnout in The Lakes School on Michael Street in the City was 65%, in Urlingford it was 58%, and in Piltown it was 56%.

Castlecomer reported a slightly higher turnout than other areas, averaging between the 70 and 75% mark.

For Carlow, St Joseph’s in Carlow Town reached 60%, while St Laurence O’Toole’s was 58%, Tullow reached around the 54% mark, Rathvilly averaged 50% by close of polls last night, and Bagenalstown reached 66%.