Access to be restored between 2 Carlow housing estates

A row has broken out over the County Council’s plans to reopen an access-way between two housing estates in Carlow town.

The local authority says that after seeking legal advice they are required to restore a walkway between the Brownshill Wood and Sandhills estates.

It was blocked back in 2014 because of concerns over anti-social behaviour and local councillors at yesterday’s Municipal District meeting insist that it should remain closed.

New Planning, Economic, Development and Corporate Director of Services Michael Rainey says that there is no way around this.