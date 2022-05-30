Access to books still available for Graiguenamanagh Library despite its temporary closure

Graiguenamanagh Library may have shut its doors but access to books is still guaranteed.

The building’s closed until the 21st of June while it undergoes refurbishment with new windows being installed.

Members cards can be used in any branch in Ireland, but there’s another, more local option as Majella Byrne outlines:

“The Mobile library is coming here and it’ll be on the Fairgreen just beside the children’s playground from 2 pm until 5 pm and people can come there and get their books, leave back books and myself and Deirdre will be there and we’ll be delighted to see them” said Majella.