Additional charges being brought against four police officers over the death of George Floyd in the US

Prosecutors have announced they’re bringing additional charges against four police officers over the death of George Floyd in the US, as protests continued across America last night.

The main officer involved has had his charge upgraded to second-degree murder.

The other three who were with him are now accused of aiding and abetting the killing.

Meanwhile Former US president Barack Obama says there isn’t a choice between protesting and voting – people need to do both.

Since the death of George Floyd, there has been a push on social media, encouraging people to use their anger and disappointment in voting booths later this year.

The United States is due to go to the polls in November to elect a President, along with some mayors, senators and representatives.

