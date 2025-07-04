Additional funding’s been granted to help deal with flooding issues in Callan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has approved Kilkenny County Council’s application for funding under its Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme, granting €27,245 to the Kings River project, bringing it to just over €151,000 for a new pumping facility at KCAT car park, an overflow pipe and measures to prevent flooding at eight properties.

Deputy John McGuinness has been outlining the details for KCLR News;