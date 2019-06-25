Additional Units Will be Added for Abortion Services at St Luke’s Hospital

Tuesday 25th June

Additional resources have been allocated this year to provide for abortion services at St Luke’s Hospital.

A statement to KCLR news today says the Health Minister has asked his Department to engage with the HSE to address his concerns regarding the recent letter sent to the Ireland East Hospital Group from consultants at the local hospital.

As it stands 10 of the 19 maternity hospitals and units around the country are providing termination of pregnancy services.

The HSE says additional units will be in the coming months as it is policy that all should be in a position to do so under the Act introduced last year.